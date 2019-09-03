Cooler and less muggy conditions are right around the corner

WSIL -- It was a hot and muggy day with high temperatures topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s but relief is on the way.

Tonight will still be a bit warm, low temperatures will dip into the low 70s and upper 60s with mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be when we start to see some changes. A cold front will move through the region bringing in drier and cooler air. While an isolated shower shower is possible with the front, the chances are very small and most are expected to stay dry. Afternoon high temperatures will be more comfortable tomorrow topping out in the mid 80s.

The dry and quiet weather is expected to still around for much of the week.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.