Police explorer post adviser charged with child pornography

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - A former adviser to a police explorer program outside Chicago is accused of possessing child pornography.

The Gurnee Police Department announced Tuesday that Mitchell S. Rowan of Beach Park was charged following an investigation by the department. The investigation began after a Gurnee Police Explorer Post member in March told authorities Rowan, "had been inappropriately communicating with minors through text messages and social media."

In addition to being a Gurnee Police Explorer associate adviser, Rowan was a community service officer. Officials say the 23-year-old Rowan was fired from his positions after the allegations surfaced.

Officials said Rowan was arraigned in Lake County Circuit Court and his bail set at $100,000.

It wasn't immediately known if Rowan has legal representation.

