Suspect in 2015 killing of 9-year-old enters guilty plea - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suspect in 2015 killing of 9-year-old enters guilty plea

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A man accused of driving a getaway car in the 2015 slaying of a 9-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to luring the victim into a Chicago alley with a promise of a juice box before he was killed.

Cook County prosecutors say Kevin Edwards on Tuesday entered the guilty plea in the death of Tyshawn Lee in exchange for a 25-year sentence.

Assistant State's Attorney Thomas Darman said Edwards, Corey Morgan and Dwright Boone-Doty targeted Tyshawn because his father was a member of a rival gang suspected of shooting Morgan's brother. Once the victim entered the alley, prosecutors said Boone-Doty shot Tyshawn several times in the head.

Edwards declined to speak on his own behalf before Wilson imposed the sentence.

Jury selection for the trial of Boone-Doty and Morgan is scheduled for next week.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.