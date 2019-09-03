Black lawmakers, GOP governor talk Missouri gun violence - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Black lawmakers, GOP governor talk Missouri gun violence

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Black lawmakers and GOP Gov. Mike Parson are trying to find common ground to address gun violence in a state led by Republicans.

Missouri Legislative Black Caucus members on Tuesday met with Parson to talk gun control and other possible solutions. A recent string of child homicides in St. Louis drew particular attention to gun violence there and in Kansas City.

But Kansas City Democratic Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove says Parson appeared disheartened about the possibility that gun control could pass the Republican-led Legislature. Lawmakers in 2016 passed a law allowing people to carry guns without a permit .

Parson has instead pitched deploying the Missouri Highway Patrol. He says access to jobs and education are long-term solutions.

Parson says cooperation between federal, state and local officials is needed, too.

