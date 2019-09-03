"It's just a waiting game": Local business owner hoping for best in wake of Dorian

The latest on a University of Illinois student charged with a hate crime for tying a noose found in residence hall elevator.
Prosecutors say jailed singer R. Kelly has been moved into the general inmate population despite concern other inmates could try to hurt him because of his celebrity status and because he is accused of sexually...
The board wants comments from the public, the gambling industry and others in advance of the rule-making process.
IPAWS will allow the Franklin County EMA to activate multiple warning systems at once. That means messages will go straight to your cell phone, radio and broadcast on your TV.
A local business owner is anxiously awaiting more updates from family and friends in the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Dive teams have recovered a body from Benton City Lake after a deadly jet ski accident.
Investigators have found the body of the woman who fell into Kentucky Lake Sunday night.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- There is no suspicion of foul play at this time.
Walmart says it will discontinue the sale of handgun ammunition and publicly request that its customers refrain from openly carrying firearms in its stores
BENTON (WSIL) -- A tradition continues in Franklin county, it's the 28th annual Rend Lake Car show in Benton.
