Madison County official charged with 5 counts of stealing

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (AP) - The former deputy collector for a rural eastern Missouri county is facing five counts of felony stealing.

Charges against 31-year-old Kelcey Gresham of Fredericktown were announced Tuesday by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, whose office is handling the prosecution.

Schmitt's office says the crimes came to light last fall when Madison County residents who had paid their property taxes in cash received notices that their tax bills were delinquent. An investigation determined that more than $13,000 was missing. Gresham served as the county's deputy collector at the time.

Gresham does not have a listed attorney.

Madison County, with about 12,200 residents, is in Missouri's Lead Belt region.

