Man charged after 2 people shot on interstate near Columbia

COLUMBIA ,Mo. (AP) - Columbia police say an 18-year-old man is in custody after a shooting on Interstate 70 injured a child and an adult.

Police said in a news release that officers responded to a call of shots fired Monday night. The child and adult suffered injuries that were not thought to be life threatening.

Demetris Shaw, of Columbia, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, second-degree child endangerment, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police allege Shaw fired from his vehicle at another vehicle on the interstate. Investigators believe the people in the two vehicles knew each other and the shooting was not random.

Officers are still investigating are looking for more suspects.

