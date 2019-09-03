Victim in deadly train accident identified - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Victim in deadly train accident identified

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Police have identified the victim as Beverly Carvell, 57, of Carbondale.

Investigators say Carvell walked across the railroad tracks and a northbound Canadian Northern freight train struck her.

There is no suspicion of foul play at this time.

Carbondale Police are still investigating.

