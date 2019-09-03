Death of gunshot victim investigated as homicide - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Death of gunshot victim investigated as homicide

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man who showed up at a Kansas City hospital with a fatal gunshot wound as a homicide.

Police Sgt. Jacob Becchina says officers were responding to a report of gunfire late Monday when a wounded man arrived at a hospital. The Kansas City Star reports that he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Suspect information was not available.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.