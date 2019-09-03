Police: Heroin found in car that struck patrol vehicle - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Heroin found in car that struck patrol vehicle

ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper is recovering from minor injuries after a car allegedly containing heroin struck the back of the trooper's car.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a 30-year-old man is jailed in Arnold on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Highway Patrol arrest records say the man had 30 capsules of heroin in his car.

The accident happened Monday night on Interstate 55 in St. Louis County. Both vehicles were heading north when the patrol car was struck from behind.

Trooper Nicholas Stevens was treated at a hospital. The driver of the vehicle that struck the patrol car refused treatment.

Police say the suspect has a long criminal history.

