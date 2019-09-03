This year's Carterville Free Fair is packed with events

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The 106th annual Carterville Free Fair will feature a variety of free activities from roller skating to eye screenings.

The Carterville Lions Club sponsors the event and this year's theme is Bold Stripes, Bright Stars, and Brave Hearts. Money raised will go towards various projects around the city.

The event kicks off Thursday (September 5) at 5 p.m. with bingo at the Civic Center. At 7 p.m. the Little Mr & Miss Carterville Free Fair, Junior Miss Carterville Free Fair and Miss Carterville Free Fair scholarship pageant and talent show at the High School Auditorium.

Friday, the opening ceremony and ribbon cutting will be held at Cannon Park at 5 p.m. The carnival rides and games start at 6 p.m. There will also be a 5k Twilight Glow Run & Poker Walk at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the parade starts at 10 a.m. at the Junior High School and ends at James Street Park. From 1-4 p.m there will be a free eye screening for children 6 and under.

Watch the video above to see a full interview with Ed Smith from The Lions Club.

For more information about the Free Fair contact the Lions Club's Facebook Page.