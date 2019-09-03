This year's Carterville Free Fair is packed with events

BENTON (WSIL) -- A tradition continues in Franklin county, it's the 28th annual Rend Lake Car show in Benton.
The 106th annual Carterville Free Fair will feature a variety of free activities from roller skating to eye screenings.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Another summer-like day is ahead for Tuesday with sunshine, temperatures in the upper 80s, and a fair amount of humidity.
Leaders at the Du Quoin State Fair are optimistic about how attendance numbers will look.
In less than a month, students planning on attending college in the 2020-2021 school year can begin completing their Free Application for Federal Student Aid, better known as FAFSA.
Carbondale Police are investigating a deadly accident involving a train and a pedestrian in the downtown area.
Many southern Illinois union members, retirees, and their families attended the third annual Egyptian Building Trades Council's Labor Day picnic at Rent One Park in Marion
A Catholic school in Tennessee has removed the Harry Potter books from its library after the school's priest decided they could cause a reader to conjure evil spirits.
State education regulators say the University of Illinois can launch its research and innovation center in Chicago.
On Labor Day, one of the largest employers in Southern Illinois celebrated its 45th anniversary in Mt. Vernon.
