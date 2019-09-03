Reward rises to $24K for info on Tennessee officer attack - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Reward rises to $24K for info on Tennessee officer attack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - An FBI office in Tennessee says they've added an additional $5,000 to a reward for information on a suspect who hit a police officer in the head with a tire iron 10 months ago.

News outlets report the reward stands at $28,400 for any information leading to an arrest of the person who attacked Knoxville police Officer B.K. Hardin.

A news release from the department says Hardin was directing traffic for the Missouri-Tennessee football game in November when someone struck him in the back of the head with a tire iron. Hardin was rushed to the hospital with a head injury that required surgery.

The release says investigators don't have a suspect and haven't determined a motive for the attack, which police describe as random.

