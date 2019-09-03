17-year-old charged in death at Kansas City community center - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

17-year-old charged in death at Kansas City community center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old in the shooting death of a man outside of a Kansas City community center.

Jackson County authorities said Friday that Treshaun Hawkins, of Kansas City, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 28-year-old Cartez Seals.

Seals died killed Aug. 25 outside the Brush Creek Community Center.

Hawkins is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

The Kansas City Star reports court records indicate a witness told police Seals and another man met at the community center to discuss an ongoing feud. Video reportedly shows Hawkins, who was recording the men fighting, firing several shots at them.

Hawkins then drove away from the scene. He surrendered to police on Thursday.

