SEMO scholarship program means free tuition for some - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

SEMO scholarship program means free tuition for some

Posted: Updated:

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Southeast Missouri State University plans a new scholarship program starting next fall that will mean no tuition or general fees for qualifying low-income Missouri students.

Details of the "Will To Do Award" scholarship were announced last week.

The Southeast Missourian reports that administrators say about 900 members of the 2020 freshman class are expected to qualify for the program. University President Carlos Vargas-Aburto says the scholarship underscores Southeast's commitment to financial support for students who need it the most.

Vargas did not say how much money the university is investing in the program, but says it is being funded through a "reallocation of resources" within the overall financial aid program.

Vargas says the program is expected to increase student retention and graduation rates.

Information from: Southeast Missourian, http://www.semissourian.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.