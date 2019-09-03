One more summer-like day, but a cold front is on the way

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Another summer-like day is ahead for Tuesday with sunshine, temperatures in the upper 80s, and a fair amount of humidity.

A cold front is set to drop south late tonight into early Wednesday morning. While a stray shower can't completely be ruled out along the front, not much rain is expected with its passing. Winds will turn back out of the north behind the front with cooler, less humid air filtering in by Wednesday afternoon.

A cold more cold front are expected through the end of the week, but no rain is anticipated.

In fact, the forecast is dry through next Monday.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3.