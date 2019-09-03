Body of 18-year-old found in Missouri River after search - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Body of 18-year-old found in Missouri River after search

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have found the body of an 18-year-old in the Missouri River after a weekend-long search.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lloyd Randle, of Jefferson City, drove into the river Saturday. Divers recovered his car later in the day about 70 feet (21.34 meters) from shore in the main channel. But they didn't find his body until Monday on the surface of the water across from the State Capitol building. It was unclear why the car went into the water.

