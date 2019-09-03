Attorney pleads guilty to beating colleague with Lysol can - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Attorney pleads guilty to beating colleague with Lysol can

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky attorney has pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault in an attack on a fellow lawyer who was beaten bloody with a Lysol can.

The Courier Journal reports Lindsey Scott entered the plea last week as part of a deal that includes a suspended 180-day jail sentence. James "J.R." Moore was attacked in the city's Hall of Justice in July. He has said he was eating when he suddenly felt "a thud" on his scalp. Scott's attorney, Shaun Wimberly Sr., says Moore bullies Scott. Wimberly says Scott's plea can help avoid a lawsuit.

The former Marine previously was convicted of raping and trying to kill another Marine's wife in the 1980s. He was later exonerated after some argued he was convicted because he was black and the victim was white.

