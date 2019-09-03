Kentucky State Fair attendance down, revenue up - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky State Fair attendance down, revenue up

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Fair officials say attendance was down this year but revenue was up.

WLKY-TV reports no statistics about pricing change was given, but attendance figures released last week show a drop of more than 25,000. This year's fair ran from Aug. 15 to 25 and drew 589,170 people. Last year, attendance was 614,470.

Temperatures well into the 90s may have played a role. Another factor could have been a change in policy for minors attending the fair. A disturbance involving fireworks led the fair to require minors attending at night to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Additionally, a teenager was arrested during the fair's first weekend and accused of firing a shot into the air at the fair.

Officials say next year's fair will start Aug. 20.

Information from: WLKY-TV, http://wlky.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.