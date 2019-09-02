Du Quoin State Fair Manager optimistic about final attendance numbers

Leaders at the Du Quoin State Fair are optimistic about how attendance numbers will look.
In less than a month, students planning on attending college in the 2020-2021 school year can begin completing their Free Application for Federal Student Aid, better known as FAFSA.
Carbondale Police are investigating a deadly accident involving a train and a pedestrian in the downtown area.
Many southern Illinois union members, retirees, and their families attended the third annual Egyptian Building Trades Council's Labor Day picnic at Rent One Park in Marion
A Catholic school in Tennessee has removed the Harry Potter books from its library after the school's priest decided they could cause a reader to conjure evil spirits.
State education regulators say the University of Illinois can launch its research and innovation center in Chicago.
On Labor Day, one of the largest employers in Southern Illinois celebrated its 45th anniversary in Mt. Vernon.
Officers say Ashley N. Warren shot her mother with a .22 caliber pistol on Monday in the 300 Block of Davis Street.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY -- Multiple crews are searching for a 23-year-old woman who fell into Kentucky Lake Sunday night.
(WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are working to clear a crash scene that is impacting traffic on Interstates 57 and 24.
