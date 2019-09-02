Du Quoin State Fair Manager optimistic about final attendance numbers

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Leaders at the Du Quoin State Fair are optimistic about how attendance numbers will look.

Attendance at the Du Quoin State Fair isn't what it used to be, but State Fair Manager Josh Gross said he believes more people showed up compared to 2018, "I think we're going to see more people coming out. Revenue may be up, may be down, but I think overall attendance numbers are going to be higher than they were in the last year."

Revenue may be down because for the first time in a few years, the fair didn't charge an attendance fee.

"We were hopeful that we would make that up by seeing increased attendance and seeing increased parking revenue and increased revenue spent on the grounds and that is what we're seeing," Gross said. "Whether or not it's enough to offset the total losses or not is yet to be determined, but it feels like everything is going the way that it should go."

Gross said attendance was low during the weekdays but over the weekend, he saw more people than usual.

The fair wrapped up Monday, the first one since Gross took over as fair manager in April.

He's had a lot to deal with, including multiple concert changes and the Confederate Railroad mess.

"My gut feeling is, did it probably have a little bit of an effect? I'm sure, but was it enough that really impacted the fair? Probably not," Gross said. "The bands (that night) put on great shows. The energy was high. So I think the people that still choose to come out really enjoyed themselves."

With the state pumping millions of dollars into the fairgrounds for repairs and renovations, Gross has lofty goals for next year.

"I would like to see at least a 15 percent attendance growth, which is fairly aggressive but I think we can do that," Gross said. "If we get a 10 percent growth in the amount of vendors, that's a win as well."

Gross said he's already working on the grandstand lineup for next year and with a full year to prepare, he's hopeful for a much better fair next year.

"This is a huge economic driver for all of southern Illinois. The gas station industry; the lodging industries; all of the industries that are affiliated with southern Illinois, they need this because it generates millions of dollars in economic impact," Gross said. "If for some reason we would lose that, it could be devastating to a number of small businesses."