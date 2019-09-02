FAFSA application assistance at Shawnee Community College locations

ULLIN (WSIL) -- In less than a month, students planning on attending college in the 2020-2021 school year can begin completing their Free Application for Federal Student Aid, better known as FAFSA.

Completing the FAFSA on or soon after October 1 is particularly critical because some aid is awarded first-come, first served. A FAFSA is required to be considered for a scholarship, grant, or loan at any college or university.

Shawnee Community College (SCC) will be hosting several early application events (listed below) and offers the following information to help students and their parents make the most of the FAFSA experience:

Vienna High School (Media Center): October 3, 2019 from 2 - 6 p.m.

October 3, 2019 from 2 - 6 p.m. Anna Extension Center (SCC): October 8, 2019 from 2 - 6 p.m.

October 8, 2019 from 2 - 6 p.m. Metropolis Extension Center (SCC): October 16, 2019 from 2 - 6 p.m.

October 16, 2019 from 2 - 6 p.m. Main Campus (SCC): October 29, 2019 from 2 - 6 p.m.

October 29, 2019 from 2 - 6 p.m. Cairo Extension Center (High School): October 24, 2019 from 2 - 6 p.m.

If you plan on attending, be sure you have the following with you: Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, bank statements, 2017 tax returns, and W-2 forms.

For more information regarding FAFSA, contact Shawnee Community College Financial Aid Office (618) 634-3200 and select Option 1 then Option 2.