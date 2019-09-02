One more warm and muggy day before the cool down arrives

WSIL -- We saw plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures today and that weather is expected to continue.

Mostly clear skies will stick around overnight with low temperatures dipping into the 60s. Fog will possible tomorrow morning limiting visibility, drive with caution. The afternoon will bring more sunshine but it will be a bit warm. Temperatures are expected to climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s with muggy conditions.

Our next cold front will bring us a cool down by midweek.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.