Person struck by train in Carbondale

A train traveling through Carbondale has stopped after striking a pedestrian.
State education regulators say the University of Illinois can launch its research and innovation center in Chicago.
On Labor Day, one of the largest employers in Southern Illinois celebrated its 45th anniversary in Mt. Vernon.
Officers say Ashley N. Warren shot her mother with a .22 caliber pistol on Monday in the 300 Block of Davis Street.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY -- Multiple crews are searching for a 23-year-old woman who fell into Kentucky Lake Sunday night.
(WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are working to clear a crash scene that is impacting traffic on Interstates 57 and 24.
BENTON (WSIL) -- A tradition continues in Franklin county, it's the 28th annual Rend Lake Car show in Benton.
Better Business Bureau offers tips on how to avoid youth sports league scams.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Ten thousand rubber ducks raced across the pond at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds as part of the 5th annual Ducky Derby Dash.
