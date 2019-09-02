Person struck by train in Carbondale - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Person struck by train in Carbondale

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A train traveling through Carbondale has stopped after striking a pedestrian. Route 13 in Carbondale is currently closed due to the train being stopped on the tracks.

Carbondale Police are advising drivers to use the Mill Street underpass and the Pleasant Hill overpass for east and westbound traffic. For north and southbound traffic, drivers should use Marion Street and Poplar Street.

We do not know the condition of the pedestrian.

