Dozens attend Labor Day picnic in Marion

MARION (WSIL) -- Many southern Illinois union members, retirees, and their families attended the third annual Egyptian Building Trades Council's Labor Day picnic at Rent One Park in Marion.

Event organizer Jason Woolard says his goal is to have people enjoy their time off, "The whole idea is to get together have fun and celebrate Labor Day."

Attendees like Walter Davis brought his family out to the ballpark to take advantage of the festivities such as games, face paintings, and food, to name a few.

Davis adds, "My union representative basically told me about the event. She said just come on out have fun and get more information on what the unions do."

Woolard says all union members, retirees, and their families are able to attend for free, "We got all the various unions set up with a table with representatives. We're providing a meal ticket, drink ticket, a snack ticket for every person that comes through the gates."

Attendees like Davis says he's looking forward to next year's picnic, "A lot of support is needed for workers in general and things. So I would definitely come back." 

Event organizers say they plan to keep this labor day picnic going for many years to come.

