Dozens attend Labor Day picnic in Marion

A train traveling through Carbondale has stopped after striking a pedestrian.
Many southern Illinois union members, retirees, and their families attended the third annual Egyptian Building Trades Council's Labor Day picnic at Rent One Park in Marion
A Catholic school in Tennessee has removed the Harry Potter books from its library after the school's priest decided they could cause a reader to conjure evil spirits.
State education regulators say the University of Illinois can launch its research and innovation center in Chicago.
On Labor Day, one of the largest employers in Southern Illinois celebrated its 45th anniversary in Mt. Vernon.
Officers say Ashley N. Warren shot her mother with a .22 caliber pistol on Monday in the 300 Block of Davis Street.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY -- Multiple crews are searching for a 23-year-old woman who fell into Kentucky Lake Sunday night.
(WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are working to clear a crash scene that is impacting traffic on Interstates 57 and 24.
BENTON (WSIL) -- A tradition continues in Franklin county, it's the 28th annual Rend Lake Car show in Benton.
