Continental Tire celebrates 45 years

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- On Labor Day, one of the largest employers in Southern Illinois celebrated its 45th anniversary in Mt. Vernon.

The hard-working employees of Continental Tire had the day off but still spent it at work.

"You can build a beautiful plant and great machines, but without the people you won't make one product," said Plant Manager Nik Pearce.

Pearce says the day was about giving back. The plant hosted a picnic celebration to thousands of employees and their families.

"We are a family business. We have to take care of each other and we have to come in and do our job that takes care of everyone," said Pearce.

Mt. Vernon Mayor John Lewis says the plant has a major impact on the area's overall success.

"They have around 3,500 employees. That's pumping well over $2 million into our economy each and every week," said Lewis.

Lewis says in years past, Continental Tire has spent $14 million dollars on utilities alone. He says a plant that large knows the importance of celebrating the men and women who work there.

"They must do a good job because they are the number one plant, I believe out of all 6 plants in the continental United States. You don't get there by not treating your workforce correctly and not having a great workforce," said Lewis.

Pearce says the job is more than just making tires. It's about a happy workplace and giving families in southern Illinois something to be proud of.

"The people in this area are hard working people, we've proven it over the last 45 years and we prove it every day," said Pearce.

Even though Monday's celebration was about having fun, Pearce says they were also thinking about the next chance to give back. Proceeds from the dunk tank will go to their annual toy ride fundraiser.