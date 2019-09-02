Woman wanted for shooting her mother - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman wanted for shooting her mother

Posted: Updated:

POPLAR BLUFF (WSIL) -- Poplar Bluff Police are searching for an 'armed and dangerous' woman, they say, shot her mother. Officers say Ashley N. Warren shot her mother with a .22 caliber pistol on Monday in the 300 Block of Davis Street.

Warren's mother is being air lifted to a hospital in St.Louis.

The 31-year-old suspect was last seen in a white t-shirt and leggings fleeing the scene on Davis Street. She has a tattoo on the left side of her neck.

Police say If you see Warren, you should consider her armed and dangerous. Call the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.