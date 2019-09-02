Crash impacting traffic near Interstate 57/24 split - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Crash impacting traffic near Interstate 57/24 split

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are working to clear a crash scene that is impacting traffic on Interstates 57 and 24.

According to investigators a semi crashed on I-57 northbound at the Route 148 exit Monday afternoon.

At last check the crash had traffic backed up for at least five miles on Interstate 24.

The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.