Wyoming coach is due $100,000 bonus for upset over Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Wyoming coach is due $100,000 bonus for upset over Missouri

Posted: Updated:

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming coach Craig Bohl is in line for a $100,000 bonus after his team upset Missouri 37-31.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Bohl's contract calls for the award if the Cowboys beat a Power Five program in a regular-season game. Saturday's victory in Laramie was the first such victory for Bohl, who is in the third year of a seven-year contract.

The last time Wyoming beat a Power Five team was in 2008, a victory over Tennessee.

Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown in the victory. He also completed 6 of 16 passes for 92 yards.

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.