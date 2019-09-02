Search underway for woman who fell into Kentucky Lake

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY -- Multiple crews are searching for a 23-year-old woman who fell into Kentucky Lake Sunday night.
BENTON (WSIL) -- A tradition continues in Franklin county, it's the 28th annual Rend Lake Car show in Benton.
Better Business Bureau offers tips on how to avoid youth sports league scams.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Ten thousand rubber ducks raced across the pond at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds as part of the 5th annual Ducky Derby Dash.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Dive teams have recovered a body from Benton City Lake after a deadly jet ski accident.
Authorities in the Bahamas are saying they are receiving preliminary reports of heavy damages in areas being pounded by Hurricane Dorian.
Thomas Hammock won his coaching debut at his alma mater as Northern Illinois knocked off Illinois State, 24-10 in a season opener Saturday night.
The Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their day-night doubleheader.
Mostly cloudy skies and a muggy feel start off our Sunday. A chance for showers in the north lingers this morning, while a chance for storms will develop this afternoon as a weak front passes through.
