Body of missing boater recovered at Kentucky Lake

UPDATED: SEPT. 3, 2019 2:45 p.m.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- Investigators have found the body of the woman who fell into Kentucky Lake Sunday night.

Calloway County Emergency Manager Bill Call confirms to News 3 the body of 22-year-old Samantha Brooke Ratledge was located around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, about a quarter of a mile upstream from where the boating incident happened.

The Calloway County coroner is scheduled to conduct an autopsy Wednesday.

UPDATED: SEPT. 1, 2019 3:00 p.m.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- Investigators have identified the missing woman as Samantha Brooke Ratledge, 22, of Scott City, Missouri.

Authorities say the man driving the pontoon boat Ratledge fell from has been charged with boating under the influence.

James T. Nance, 49, spent Sunday night in the Calloway County jail.

ORIGINAL STORY

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- Multiple crews are searching for a 22-year-old woman who fell into Kentucky Lake Sunday night.

Calloway County Emergency Manager Bill Call tells News 3 the woman was riding a pontoon boat at the time.

The Calloway County Emergency Management Agency is searching near Paradise Resort along with the county fire and rescue crews.

Marshall County and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife have crews on scene as well.

