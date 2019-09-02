2020 event to focus on Great Lakes water infrastructure - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2020 event to focus on Great Lakes water infrastructure

NOVI, Mich. (AP) - A gathering next year in Michigan will seek to identify and explore solutions to water infrastructure challenges faced by the Great Lakes region.

The state of Michigan is lining up speakers for the Great Lakes Water Infrastructure Conference, which runs April 28-30 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi in suburban Detroit. Speaker abstracts are due Sept. 6 and registration to attend opens in January.

Topics are expected to include funding, water affordability, environmental health, water planning, green infrastructure and cybersecurity.

Kelly Green, state administrator in water infrastructure financing, says organizers are "looking forward to engaging a regional audience including policy and decision makers to discuss solutions on how to turn our challenges into opportunities."

