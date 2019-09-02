Organizers want biggest turn out yet for Rend Lake car show

BENTON (WSIL) -- A tradition continues in Franklin County, it's the 28th annual Rend Lake Car show in Benton.

Those who attend can get a close look at hot rods, muscle cars, classic cruisers and more!

The car show started in 1991 by Richard O. Hart, who was the president of the Chamber of Commerce in Benton.

Hart felt that something needed to be added to the Rend Lake Water Festival, so he suggested that they add a car show.

The first car show was held at the Benton Park/Civic Center grounds, but the next year it was moved to the town square to fit more vehicles and boost sales for businesses in the area.

Organizers say this year 120 people have registered for the car show so far, but they want as many participants and spectators as possible.

That's because 2019 will mark the last year for the old Franklin County court house as the back drop.

The event will take place at the Benton town square on Saturday September 7th from 3-9 p.m.

Participants can register their vehicle all the way up to day of the car show, to do so click here.