"Ducky Derby" for Special Olympics - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

"Ducky Derby" for Special Olympics

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Ten thousand rubber ducks raced across the pond at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds as part of the 5th annual Ducky Derby Dash.

There was a parade, music, face painting and games to keep participants busy before the ducks were in the water. Once they were in, hundreds watched as the ducks raced across the pond. 

The person whose number matched that of the winning duck won $2,000 in cash. 

Organizer Kimberly Talley says this event is one of the largest fundraisers of the year for Special Olympics. 

