WSIL -- More sunshine and seasonable temperatures this afternoon made for a nice Sunday.

The mild weather will stick around tonight with mostly clear skies and low temperatures in the 60s. Tomorrow will be another quiet day with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 80s. Great weather for grilling or enjoying the pool.

We will heat up a bit by Tuesday but a cool down is around corner.

