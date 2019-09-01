1 killed in jet ski accident

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Dive teams have recovered a body from Benton City Lake after a deadly jet ski accident.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Dive teams have recovered a body from Benton City Lake after a deadly jet ski accident.
Authorities in the Bahamas are saying they are receiving preliminary reports of heavy damages in areas being pounded by Hurricane Dorian.
Authorities in the Bahamas are saying they are receiving preliminary reports of heavy damages in areas being pounded by Hurricane Dorian.
Thomas Hammock won his coaching debut at his alma mater as Northern Illinois knocked off Illinois State, 24-10 in a season opener Saturday night.
Thomas Hammock won his coaching debut at his alma mater as Northern Illinois knocked off Illinois State, 24-10 in a season opener Saturday night.
The Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their day-night doubleheader.
The Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their day-night doubleheader.
Mostly cloudy skies and a muggy feel start off our Sunday. A chance for showers in the north lingers this morning, while a chance for storms will develop this afternoon as a weak front passes through.
Mostly cloudy skies and a muggy feel start off our Sunday. A chance for showers in the north lingers this morning, while a chance for storms will develop this afternoon as a weak front passes through.
ZEIGLER (WSIL) --- Hundreds lined the streets of Zeigler Saturday morning for the annual homecoming parade.
ZEIGLER (WSIL) --- Hundreds lined the streets of Zeigler Saturday morning for the annual homecoming parade.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- On Saturday, dozens gathered at Touch of Nature to spend time with local veterans.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- On Saturday, dozens gathered at Touch of Nature to spend time with local veterans.
Updated 6:29 p.m. August 31, 2019
Five people have been shot and killed by a gunman who opened fire in a series of shootings near Odessa in western Texas, according to authorities.
Updated 6:29 p.m. August 31, 2019
Five people have been shot and killed by a gunman who opened fire in a series of shootings near Odessa in western Texas, according to authorities.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) --The Carbondale Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) --The Carbondale Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
The cost of items in Marion stores could be going up soon, but property owners would not owe as much under the mayor's new proposal.
The cost of items in Marion stores could be going up soon, but property owners would not owe as much under the mayor's new proposal.