1 killed in jet ski accident

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Dive teams have recovered a body from Lake Benton after a deadly jet ski accident. 

IDNR Conservation Police Officer Troy Williams says the accident happened around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Williams says only one person was on the jet ski. 

The Franklin County Coroner is on scene. 

