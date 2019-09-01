Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Sports betting is underway in Indiana, with Gov. Eric Holcomb placing a bet at the Indiana Grand Racing & Casino in Shelbyville.

Holcomb on Sunday placed a $10 bet for the Colts to win the Super Bowl, a $10 bet for the Pacers to win the NBA Championship and a $10 bet for the Indiana Fever to win Sunday's game against the Minnesota Lynx.

Sports betting also opened at Ameristar Casino in East Chicago and the Hollywood casino in Lawrenceburg.

Most of Indiana's 13 state-regulated casinos and all three off-track betting parlors plan on offering sports betting by the end of September. They expect to attract gamblers from neighboring states where sports wagers aren't allowed.

The Indiana Gaming Commission has approved the Horseshoe Hammond casino to start taking wagers on Wednesday. The French Lick Resort has approval for opening its sportsbook on Friday.

