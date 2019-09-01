Prowler suspect shot by police in suburban Kansas City - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Prowler suspect shot by police in suburban Kansas City

Posted: Updated:

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - A prowler suspect is hospitalized after being shot by police in suburban Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports that police were called around 8:45 a.m. Sunday to a report of three prowlers at an apartment complex in Independence. An altercation occurred with the suspects and one of them was shot by police.

Police say the injured suspect used a truck to ram a police vehicle and then fled. The truck crashed at an Interstate 70 ramp about three miles away.

The injured man is hospitalized but police say his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police were searching for the other two suspects, a man and a woman. The investigation of the shooting is ongoing.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.