Longtime AP executive Robert Ladish dies

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Robert G. Ladish, whose Associated Press career began as a copy boy and ended 50 years later as a communications executive, has died.

Ladish died Wednesday at his home in Kansas City, Kansas, according to the funeral home handling arrangements. He was 83. No cause of death was given.

Ladish joined the AP in his hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, in 1952 as a copy boy. He later worked as a technician in several cities. He was named assistant chief of communications for the Missouri-Kansas bureau in 1978 and held that position 24 years before retiring in 2002.

Ladish's AP career was interrupted in 1955 with four years' service in the Army. He was a staff sergeant.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley. Survivors include two sons, one daughter, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

