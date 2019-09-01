Former religious buildings repurposed as inns, coffee shops

ST. LOUIS (AP) - When the congregation moved out of a century-old Methodist church in St. Louis, the building could have turned into a vacant eyesore. Instead, Lisa and Dan Macheca bought it and turned it into a bed and breakfast.

St. Louis Public Radio reports that former religious buildings are finding new life as inns and coffee shops, among other things. The process known as adaptive reuse is becoming increasingly common as religious preferences shift.

Commercial real estate database CoStar says more than 6,800 religious buildings have been sold in the past five years and more than 1,400 are for sale.

In Columbia, Illinois, near St. Louis, Cafe on the Abbey opened last year inside a former convent. Patrons can sip coffee beneath a life-size painting of nuns enjoying a meal together.

