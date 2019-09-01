Mostly Dry, with a chance for afternoon storms

(WSIL) -- Mostly cloudy skies and a muggy feel start off our Sunday. A chance for showers in the north lingers this morning, while a chance for storms will develop this afternoon as a weak front passes through. Dry conditions should start tonight and continue into Monday. Highs today will top out in the mid 80's while climbing over the next couple of days.

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will be back tonight with another look at your forecast.