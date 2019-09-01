Mostly Dry, with a chance for afternoon storms

(WSIL) -- Mostly cloudy skies and a muggy feel start off our Sunday. A chance for showers in the north lingers this morning, while a chance for storms will develop this afternoon as a weak front passes through. Dry conditions should start tonight and continue into Monday. Highs today will top out in the mid 80's while climbing over the next couple of days. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will be back tonight with another look at your forecast.
ZEIGLER (WSIL) --- Hundreds lined the streets of Zeigler Saturday morning for the annual homecoming parade.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- On Saturday, dozens gathered at Touch of Nature to spend time with local veterans.
Updated 6:29 p.m. August 31, 2019
Five people have been shot and killed by a gunman who opened fire in a series of shootings near Odessa in western Texas, according to authorities.
A major, Category 4 hurricane is continuing to track toward the Bahamas, threatening the islands with devastating amounts of rain, dangerous storm surge, and extremely high winds.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) --The Carbondale Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
(WSIL) -- Showers lingered for some in the early hours of this morning.
The cost of items in Marion stores could be going up soon, but property owners would not owe as much under the mayor's new proposal.
The Herrin Tigers football team wore a special helmet Friday night as they played Waterloo, Trooper Hopkins’ hometown.
Despite some pretty decent weather, leaders with the Du Quoin State Fair admit, they're not seeing as many people as they'd like on the fairgrounds.
