Event aims to help veterans get outdoors - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Event aims to help veterans get outdoors

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- On Saturday, dozens gathered at Touch of Nature to spend time with local veterans.

The local chapter of Team River Runner partnered with the SIU Rec Center to help veterans enjoy the outdoors.

Organizers say this was a great way to help establish the relationship between the community and those who served. 

Team River Runner hopes to make this a weekly event with plans to gather every Thursday morning.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.