Homecoming festival draws hundreds

ZEIGLER (WSIL) --- Hundreds lined the streets of Zeigler Saturday morning for the annual homecoming parade.

After the parade, the event featured bounce houses and food and craft vendors on the town square.

Zeigler natives Joyce and Gordon Butler have been participating in the homecoming for years and say seeing old friends is the best part.

"It's just good to visit. This is a homecoming reunion," said Gordon.

"This year is my 60th high school class reunion. So later this evening, we'll have a dinner and get together with the class," said Joyce.

The festivities continued into the evening with live music and fireworks.