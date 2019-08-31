Mostly dry but muggy conditions through the holiday weekend - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mostly dry but muggy conditions through the holiday weekend

WSIL -- Dry but muggy conditions as we kicked off the weekend and it looks like it's going to stick around through the long weekend. 

Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions will stick around overnight with low temperatures dipping into the 60s.  Tomorrow will be very similar to today.   Mostly cloudy skies will return to the area with high temperatures climbing back into the upper 80s, not a bad weekend to enjoy the pool.  Very small storms chances will return during the heat of the day but most of us will remain dry.  

Another cool down is around the corner. 

Meteorologist John Ross will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.  

