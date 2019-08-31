Gunman at large in hijacked mail truck, 'shooting at random people' in Texas: Police

ODESSA, TEXAS (ABC) -- A gunman is at large in a hijacked mail truck and "shooting at random people" in Odessa, Texas, police warned.

Multiple people have been shot, said police.

"Everyone is encouraged to get off the road and use extreme caution!" said Odessa police.

The Midland Police Department said two suspected gunmen are believed to be at large, after reports of a shooter at a Home Depot in Odessa.

"We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland," said Midland police. "The two vehicles in question are a gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS postal van. Please stay away from these areas and stay indoors."

Midland and Odessa are in West Texas, about 20 miles apart.

President Donald Trump has been briefed and the White House is monitoring the situation, Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told ABC News.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.