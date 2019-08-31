Cost of trout permits, daily tags to increase in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - The price of an annual trout permit and daily trout tag is slated to increase next year in Missouri.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the cost of an annual trout permit will go from $7 to $10 for anglers 16 years of age and older and $3.50 to $5 for anglers ages 15 and younger.

The cost of a daily trout tag to fish at three of Missouri's four trout parts will go from $3 to $4 for adults and $2 to $3 for those 15 years of age and younger. The three parks are Bennett Spring State Park, Montauk State Park and Roaring River State Park.

The Missouri Department of Conservation says the increase will cover the cost of running hatcheries and providing trout for public fishing.

