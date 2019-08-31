Cost of trout permits, daily tags to increase in Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cost of trout permits, daily tags to increase in Missouri

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - The price of an annual trout permit and daily trout tag is slated to increase next year in Missouri.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the cost of an annual trout permit will go from $7 to $10 for anglers 16 years of age and older and $3.50 to $5 for anglers ages 15 and younger.

The cost of a daily trout tag to fish at three of Missouri's four trout parts will go from $3 to $4 for adults and $2 to $3 for those 15 years of age and younger. The three parks are Bennett Spring State Park, Montauk State Park and Roaring River State Park.

The Missouri Department of Conservation says the increase will cover the cost of running hatcheries and providing trout for public fishing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.