Authorities identify Missouri motorist killed in Kansas city

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have identified a Missouri man as the victim of a fatal car wreck in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that 54-year-old Paul G. Allen was driving around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when he drifted into oncoming lanes for unknown reasons and struck a pickup head-on.

Allen, of Freeman, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kansas City policy says the pickup drive was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

