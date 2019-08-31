Indiana casinos ready for start of sports wagering

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Three casinos are set with celebrations to mark Indiana becoming the 12th state allowing sports betting.

Casinos near Indianapolis, Chicago and Cincinnati plan on taking their first sports wagers on Sunday as a new state law adopted this spring takes effect.

Gov. Eric Holcomb's office says he'll place the inaugural bet at Indiana Grand casino near Shelbyville. Former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka is expected for the festivities at the Ameristar Casino in East Chicago, while the Hollywood casino in Lawrenceburg is also opening its on-site sportsbook.

Most of Indiana's 13 state-regulated casinos and all three off-track betting parlors plan on offering sports betting by the end of September. They are looking for a boost in attracting gamblers from all neighboring states where such wagers aren't yet allowed.

