Dallas Holocaust museum takes visitors from WWII to today

By JAMIE STENGLE
Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - The Holocaust museum in Dallas is getting ready to open its doors on a new building that will also include information about other genocides, as well as human rights struggles in the U.S.

The newly renamed Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum is the latest in the U.S. to broaden its permanent exhibit and embolden its efforts to inspire visitors to make the world a better place. It opens Sept. 18.

Expanding the focus to include more recent atrocities and human rights struggles helps draw in more visitors to be reminded that the lessons from the Holocaust are still relevant.

Museum President and CEO Mary Pat Higgins says the hope is that after visitors leave, they'll contemplate what they can do to make a difference in their community.

