Chicago-area lawmaker pleads guilty to drunken driving - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago-area lawmaker pleads guilty to drunken driving

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A Chicago-are lawmaker was pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor drunken driving charge.

Republican Rep. Steven Reick of Woodstock entered the plea Friday in Sangamon County Circuit Court and was sentenced to one year of court supervision and ordered to pay fines and costs totaling more than $1,600 to receive alcohol counseling.

Reick was arrested about midnight May 1 in Springfield by Illinois State Police. The 66-year-old failed a field sobriety test and his blood alcohol level was 0.146 percent, or nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

After his arrest, Reick issued a statement saying, "I made a stupid and regrettable decision last night and accept full responsibility for my actions."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.