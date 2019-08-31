Suit settled in teen suicide that led to Illinois law change - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suit settled in teen suicide that led to Illinois law change

By MICHAEL TARM
AP Legal Affairs Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - A wrongful-death lawsuit brought by the parents of a suburban Chicago teenager who killed himself after being confronted at his high school about whether he made a video of himself having sex with a classmate has been resolved.

The city of Naperville is expected to approve a settlement Tuesday in which it and the local school district each agree to pay the family of 16-year-old Corey Walgren $125,000. None of the defendants admit wrongdoing.

Walgren's death hours after being told by a dean and an in-school police officer at Naperville High School that he might face child pornography charges also prompted a change in state law. A parent, guardian, family lawyer or advocate now must be present before police can question a crime suspect at school who's under age 18.

