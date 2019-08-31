Lakefront city wants more sand to spread on eroding beach

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) - Officials are pushing for approval from regulators to add thousands of cubic yards of sand along a Lake Michigan beach that is eroding north of Chicago thanks in part to rising water levels that continue to threaten shorelines of the Great Lakes.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the Park District of Highland Park hopes to get the green light from the state's Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to begin the $190,000 project at Rosewood Beach.

Officials say erosion threatens the stability of the boardwalk for a beach that four years ago reopened after a $12 million renovation project.

They say the erosion is the result of waves carrying the sand offshore and rising lake levels that have put some of the beachfront under water.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.